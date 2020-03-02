Roxanne coal in a Bikini and without make-up. Courageous Teens Photos

Roxanne Carbonalthough he is only 15 years, at the concerts he umalowana as an adult star. The winner of the first edition of the programme The Voice Kidsvery quickly jumped to the first place of the stars, popular with the youth. Roxy Guest performances around the country, and her make-up stage not to carry, unlike those of the adult artist. The girl won the competition Eurovision Juniormeanwhile, charmed the spectators from all over Europe. Currently, no Party can take place without the participation of young people.

Roxy Star with true events. In addition to the concerts, there is contact with the Fans on the account in social networks. Adds photos and stories to the Fans in the course of their actions. In most of the photos up like a adult star, appears in full make-up. This time the singer decided to show her Fans how to see without a gram of make-up on the face. Did you know that it sprouts so cute the summer?

Roxanne coal: new hairstyle

Roxanne coal with the Pope Rafael and the younger brother Maximilian resting in the Dominican Republic. This is made for a holiday, the departure in the middle of winter, so the young artist decided to splurge with your lookiem. Roxy was really summer-makeup. Changed her hair, longer hair, and a little crazy colors. On the last photos, the we are watching you in the long two-colored lichen. Hair submit your up to the waist.

Roxanne coal without make-up

The teenager has a relationship with the Dominican Republic in your AdWords account in a social network. You will see it along with my brother, have fun on the island, but also an actress spacerującą in a Bikini on the beach.

The relationship is also, that you back to your natural hair. After the pink lichen a track was not even. However, many people will notice something different. In the films Young Star, and without a drop of make-up. Looks really very young. On her face, we saw an enchanting freckles.