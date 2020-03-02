Roxanne Wgiel posing in a Bikini. Fans: “Najpikniejszy wgiel in Poland” :: magazine :: RMF FM

Roxanne Wgiel a couple of days playing si with fact and modszym brother in the Dominican Republic. Fashion Star wikszo time spdzą to play, where, in any case, si, like a fish in water feels. Wgiel podzielia si with the Fans zdjciami included posing in a Bikini. “Przesyam positive, dominikaski vibe” – napisaa.

Roxanne Wgiel a couple of days resting in the Dominican Republic. In exotic guide wybraa si, accompanied by her father and Rafaa modszego brother Maximilian. As she herself writes in Instagram, nice weather. Juice is missing, what the spdzaniu dugich hours on leniuchowaniu to play. Roxy chtnie spdzą time Van sposb – over the waters of the Caribbean, zaywajc kpieli sonecznych.

Roxanne Wgiel now Rowe wosy! Przesza metamorphosis and zaszalaa with hairstyles Roxanne Wgiel przesza metamorphosis. Fashion singer decide zaszale with his image. The hairstyle changes on the Computer summery, perfect pasujc to krajobrazkw the Dominican Republic, where does si currently the Roxy.

Roxanne Wgiel to play in a Bikini

15-year-old singer told cay departure in the media spoecznociowych, in which time publikujc in the network new zdjcia from your vacation Paradise. Existing chwalia si ju your metamorphosis and now, szalon hairstyles. This time pokazaa zdjcia-play, on which you included in the Bikini according to the si on the Sand.

You Przesyam positive, dominikaski vibe. Miego Day – napisaa in the recording to Instagram.

Comments fanw don’t need to byo dugo expected. You komplementuj Roxy, zachwycajc si your urod.