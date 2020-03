Rural Recruitment 2020: stenographer, Asst store keeper, caretaker recruitment ejected

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Commission Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Store Keeper, caretaker, fee collector, sub inspector,auction recorder, helpful bacteria, physicist and Technical Assistant such as various kinds of 297 for the recruitment application is invited. Qualified & interested applicants for these positions on February 27 to apply can.

To read the full news click here