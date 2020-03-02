Sarkari Naukri Result 2020 LIVE Updates RRB NTPC Admit Card and SSC CGL Tier-3 Result will be released soon

New Delhi online desk. Sarkari Naukri Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Board will soon RRB NTPC under the different posts on the computer base Test 1 for the Admit Card release core is. While Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Examination 2018 the Tier-3 the result of the issuance of the preparation has started. Similar Government jobs attached to other important informations here are being given-

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019-20: Railway Recruitment Board will soon RRB NTPC under going to be the recruits of the computer-based exam for 1. Admit Card is going to continue. Official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in on the Admit Card will be issued, where the candidate in the online mode your Admit Card will be able to download.

SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result: Staff Selection Commission (Staff Selection COmmission – SSC) by the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Exam 2018 Tier-3 the result of the issuance of the preparation has started. The next month, i.e. in February, the result of announcement will be made. While candidates of Skill Test ranging educational documents to our exclusive by the March-April months in the appointment process will begin.

Panipat Court Recruitment 2020: Panipat Court in the vacant various post Be Filled are. Tell note that for these positions the application process on February 10, 2020 will continue. These openings Steno typist (Steno Typist) and the clerk (Clerk) to get going. These posts to graduates can apply.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Indian Coast Guard sailor of GD posts on the application requested, which are candidates for the 50 per cent points with 12th Pass is a must. In addition 12th in math and physical science subject are necessary. While SC-ST candidates by 5 per cent and the national level places even 5 per cent of discount is given. For it the age limit from 18 to 22 years is stipulated.

OFB Recruitment 2019: Ordnance Factory Board has a total 6060 for filling up the posts invites the application are made. Trade Handyman for these openings are being. Which candidate in this recruitment are inclined to she 09 February, 2020 can apply.

Posted By: Neel Rajput

