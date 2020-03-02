Sarkari Result Upprpb Releases Up Police Constable Dv-pst Date 2019 – Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Examination Result released, the PET examination on November 28

Sign picture

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and Promotions Board of Constable Recruitment Written Exam successful candidates of pet(physical standard test) examination is called for. PET examination conducted on November 28, 2019 will be.

In addition to 25 November 2019, the admit cards issued will be given. All candidate admit card ranging examination centers on The arrived. Without Admit Card candidates examination will not be given. Board PET exam to select the candidates list on the official website download has.

The main dates

Official notification releasing date : 16 Oct 2019

Online application starting date : 19 Oct 2019

For the Written Test Admit Card issue date : 23-Jan-2019

Answer-the issue date : 02-Feb-2019

Written Exam Result Date of Issue: November 19, 2019

Age limit :

Candidates maximum age limit : 22 years

Candidates minimum age limit : 18 years

Candidates age calculate on 01 July 2018 on the basis of the will.

Qualification :

Candidates for qualification 12 Pass has been set.

PET examination select the candidates to view the list click here.

Pet test to see notifications, click here.

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and Promotions Board of the official website go to click here.

Result of to view notification click here.

