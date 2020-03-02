Sooryavanshi trailer social media response to the fans praise Akshay Kumar Katrina kaif Ranveer Singh Devgan Ajay

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Release date:Monday, 02 Mar 2020 02:01 PM (IST)

New Delhi, gene. Bollywood actor Kumar I mean Akshay Kumar again huge action scenes, starting in front of you, maybe it’s them. Rohit Shetty directing, which included the coop, the universe of the third film, ‘Suryavanshi’ trailer released, as well as the Rohit and Akshay’s action movies than expected, they dragged out the hope completely on free will. In the film, binding action, a little romance too.

In a movie with Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif lead roll would be to see. While Ranveer Singh Devgan Ajay movie The Guest Experience give eye. In the trailer, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, too, an enormous entrance visible. Light ways a comedy and compelling action with they released ” the sun’s trailer thing, too, quite love to come. Release contains Twitter, tweets of the flooding. Not renewable three mines dad says so, not Katrina of compliments on it.

What’s in the trailer :

The trailer begins in Mumbai, the terrorist attacks of information. Attacks, give the information began with the trailer shown in the Akshay Kumar (anti-terrier Scott of the officer), the intelligence input of terrorist activity to stop the given task. The whole mission, Akshay Kumar, the terrorists identify. In this task they are coupled with Ranveer Singh who is a funny police officer role. While, Singham as Devgan Ajay is also displayed. In the movie Katrina, his wife, in the role of sees.

Posted by: Nazneen Ahmed

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here