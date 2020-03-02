Sourav Ganguly, the corona virus of fear, the BCCI president has taken this decision | ‘ the chief Sourav Ganguly not to attend ACC meeting because of the coronavirus scare | sports – News quote

China (China) including in many countries, the corona virus (Corona virus) has spread. It took Tokyo Olympic (Tokyo Olympic) organizing but also the danger of the cloud looming are engaged.

Corona virus (Corona Virus) havoc of China (China) including in many countries is spreading rapidly. So far its infection the death toll from the 3 thousand to also reach beyond has been. Corona virus threat has increased so much that this year in July-August in Tokyo Olympic (Tokyo Olympic) the cancellation of the worst fears also intensified are. Although the International Olympic Association made it clear that if the May to the corona virus outbreak not reduced, then the Tokyo Olympic will be rejected. There, now the committee chairman (BCCI President) Sourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) also corona virus of fear torturing thought.

The ACC meeting had to go to Dubai

Indeed, the Indian cricket team (Indian Cricket Team) former captain and current BCCI chairman (BCCI President) Sourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) in Dubai in March to be held on Asian Cricket Council (Asian Cricket Council) meeting in part was to take. But corona virus (Corona Virus) let go of it at the moment part are not taken. Former formula by PTI told, ‘Sourav Ganguly the ACC meeting (ACC Meeting) off to be had, but the corona virus to go in the UAE, the meeting has been postponed.’ Ganguly in addition to BCCI secretary Jai Shah also meeting in part was to take.

In the UAE, spreading corona virusIn the last few days in the UAE, corona virus (Corona Virus) of the 730 case have come to the fore, making the tourist and the local people in an atmosphere of fear is. Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly recently said that the next Asia Cup (Asia Cup) was held in Dubai will. These decision therefore was that India and Pakistan (India vs Pakistan) both teams take part in the tournament can.

Pakistan had to be in the Asia Cup held

In September this year, Asia Cup (Asia Cup) held in Pakistan had to be done, but the BCCI (BCCI) made it clear that had the Indian team in Pakistan to play will not. The BCCI in addition to the security concerns cited was. That’s because that Asia Cup in Dubai providing been decided.Worldwide, the death toll 3,000 across the decade.

Corona virus (Corona Virus) due to in China and 42 people with the death of the only worldwide, this infection is due to those who lost their lives the number of 3,000 of the Cross has reached. China’s National Health Commission said that all the 42 people are killed in Hubei province have occurred. The commission also said that now the virus outbreak is reduced and the transition to the new case come to the fore at also diminished.

