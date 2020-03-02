Thappad box office collection: valid get Taapsee Pannu slap Echo, 3 days so – Taapsee pannu thappad Bollywood movie box office collection Day 3 tmov

Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu the film is a slap at the same time in the spotlight since the trailer of the film release. This film also has Taapsee maximum of movies with a social message powerful it is. The way Deepika’s movie. he is very eagerness with the audience waited for the results at the box office to see if we can’t find. The movie at the box office, good enough earnings is doing. The film earned the latest data is reflected.

Trade analyst Taran ideal of the movie by the third day of the earnings figures, the stock may. Film earnings grows, so happened, but the movie at the box office to stay in the race than ever to make good money need. Swimming, from the movie a good weekend kidnapping-earned. Film metro-cities than I’ve seen but the film in smaller cities, earn more, he doesn’t do. On Friday, the film has 3.07 million were clocked. Saturday 5.05 crore exam and Sunday, the film earned 6.54 million has occurred. From this point of view, the film was in 3 days, 14.66 crore came.

#Thappad There’s a decent week…. #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai Contribute to, compensate for non-performance beyond Metro… healthy growth on Day 3 is an important advantage to put decent numbers on the sand Friday 3.07 cr, C ‘ 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. India biz. — Taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Taapsee Pannu by the struggle of a day to remember, nepotism about the whole thing.

Ivana the people of India and these funny MMS viral, diet be in stock

A slap of revolves around the movie’s profits.

The film speaks, so her story was he hit on the turn around. Movie direct, the question is that how husband wife in front of everyone slapped him, and gives him a very simple life. But Deepika, who in the movie his wife to play her role was in this slap afford can’t and here begins the real battle. Self-esteem of the fight, the identity of the battle, female-male between the similarity of the battle. A movie directed by Anubhav Sinha did.