Tourist arrested for a Bikini in the Maldives. The police blocked his force to the beach

British tourist was arrested at one of the beaches of the Maldives. The reason for the arrest of the woman by the local police, the fact that she wore a Bikini was. It turns out that on the island of Maafushi, the wearing of clothes odsłaniających body is prohibited. The network has a shocking Video, which shows how employees of law enforcement bodies lead turystkę power with the beach.

The event happened on the island of Maafushi, Maldives. As it turns out, Bikini is allowed in the centers of recreation, popular holiday resort, however, is “strictly forbidden” for the specific departments. Me, a British tourist, who was arrested for her wrong clothes convinced.







Tourist arrested Bikini on the beach

To see what is on the recording, three police officers beat with “traveler” and his power with the beach. If the cops want to put on it, to listen to the handcuffs, as a woman cries out that it is sexual violence. At some point one of the men tried to pretend to close the Englishwoman towel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOaWhYB6Nmc

As the newspaper “Daily Mail”, the police confirmed that the woman is violated only the prohibition on the wearing of Bikini, as well as alcohol on the beach. After the shocking shooting-in-chief of the times emerged in the network, a local police diver, Mohamed Hameed, admitted that the detention was not carried out properly.

The Commissioner apologized to the woman, by a post on Twitter. Wrote that the Intervention was poorly executed staff and will try to work on your professionalism. He added that a study of this topic.

Source: Daily Mail

