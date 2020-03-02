Up Constable Posts final result declared, here see

UP Police Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has 2018 in the derived art of the civil police and the art Regional Armed Constable Posts final result is. This result you up Police Recruitment Board of oil website uppbpb.gov.in or below direct link by clicking on the you can see.

Please tell that this recruitment process via in Uttar Pradesh 49568 constable posts will be filled. These posts notifications for October 2018 was issued while the written test held 27-28 January 2019 was. This test results quite late in November in 2019 was issued. In the written test and successful candidates in the physical test and document verification was called for. Physical test for were over 2.5 times the candidates had been called.

This recruitment process under 31,360 positions on the police art and 18,208 posts on the art of the Pac vacancies will be filled. Notifications issued up to the police 19,38,363 applicants of the application were received. Written examination and successful in afterthe the November 28, 2019 from January 28, 2019 until the physical standard test and document verification was called for. All the steps have to now after the final result has been released. Additionally candidates cut off list released is given.

Please tell that the result in PDF format have been released and each result class according to the individual has been issued the merit list of the applicant name, rank, Roll Number, Registration number, allocation type, gender and home state of the data is given. Here we assist you to seeing results of the direct links below are giving. Besides them the list of applicants is given that the final stage during the not have been chosen.

List-1-CML_CP_PAC



List-2_CP_OC



List-3_CP_OBC



List-4_CP_SC



List-5_CP_ST



List-6_PAC_OC



List-7_PAC_OBC



List-8_PAC_SC



List-9_PAC_ST



List-10 Not_Selected_CP_PAC

UP Police Final Merit List 2020 Click to view

