Virat Kohli Lashes Out At Journalist After the Match During the Press Conference On Kane Williamson Matter – after the defeat of the journalist on the raging Virat Kohli, aggression ranging was the question

Poor batting let go of the Christchurch Test of the third day the team India to a humiliating defeat suffered. New Zealand has not just India seven wickets from outperform given rather than the 2-0 Test series also your name. This embarrassing defeat after during the press conference of captain Virat Kohli is a journalist on the raging dead. Indeed, the game on the second day of the Kiwi captain’s wicket after Virat some swearing adds were found. He then Stadium present in he also had pointed. The whole event on camera to be imprisoned was, whose videos on social media fiercely viral even was.