Virat Kohli reporter on this question lost his temper

Image copyright

Getty Images

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli once again your behavior in the headlines are. Kohli-led Team India had New Zealand against the second Test, also lost and 7 wickets of crisp spank with.

In addition, India has two Test match series 2-0 lost. India Team New Zealand in the ODI series also in the 3-0 wipe out did.

After the match, Kohli journalists questions were answered and New Zealand against your defeat of the reasons were telling, only a journalist said to him do asked the question that Kohli uncomfortable become.

In Bangladesh, the journalist asked them whether on the field, your aggressiveness low need to do? Kohli to this question did not like and he journalist on the heartburn expressed.

On Sunday, New Zealand’s second Test on the second day of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham out after Kohli with aggression were celebrating.

On social media a video viral is happening in the Indian captain of the audience, pointing to the alleged vulgar language are used.

This event then was when New Zealand’s first innings Mohammed Shami said Tom am the pavilion had sent. However, the International Cricket Council i.e. ICC or Indian cricket board i.e. the BCCI’s side on this, no response has come.

At the same event, referring to the journalist as ODI captain asked.

Virat, Williamson-out after Williamson and the audience on the way you shouted at him, what do you say. As a captain you do not believe that you are on the field, good articles should present?

In reply Virat Kohli said – What do you think?

Journalist- I’ll then have asked the question?

Virat Kohli – I beg your answer, am asking.

Journalist – you set a good example to must.

Virat Kohli – before you know it, should that really what was happened and then ask questions. You half-baked questions here can’t come. And yes, if you dispute want to stand so that the proper location is not. I match the referee has spoken and whatever happened to them therein have no objection.

It is not that Dhoni is the first time journalists from the embroiled be. Even before he press conference in the lose your nerve are.

September 2018 also in England’s Test series after losing also a press of hands on whether ’15 years of the best Test team’ like take the tag team of these catastrophe has occurred?, Kohli this question on the heartburn was voiced.

After 2014, these series of the worst attack is.

Earlier in 2014 them this round had to undergo was. 2014 England tour on a total of 15 innings he 254 were scored. His average of 18, the close of the was. Close six years later once again he is that bad things are.

In the second Test shock defeat

Christchurch legal over the stadium played in the test the third day of the India defeat has suffered.

Image copyright

Getty Images

Indian cricket team’s second innings at 124 runs on the low key been. New Zealand to win 132 runs needed. The goal of this easy to New Zealand by three wickets absorb mere 36 overs in the acquired.

Toss-New Zealand won by which was he bowling of the Rubicon was. In the first inning in the Indian team for 242 runs pie was.

Subsequently, the New Zealand whole of the team in its first innings in 235 runs pie was. The first innings India on the basis of the seven runs of the edge was. But in the second inning and also bless the flop show continued and the whole team 124 runs on the pile has grown.

(BBC Hindi Android app for you here Click Can. You US Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And YouTube On Follow also can.)