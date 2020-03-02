Virtual Poland – Everything is important

Monika Sobień Fans a photo from the Sunny Spain. The wife of Robert Gorny looks happy and relaxed.

Monika Sobień published on his profile in Instagram, a picture of you posing on the beach. The Journalist has decided to take a holiday in Carralejo – Spanish city, located on the southern tip of the island of Fuerteventura.

Monika Sobień rests in Spain

Robert Berg is one of the most popular stars of the Polish scene kabaretowej. At the beginning of September, the Comedian, the vow took, together with the journalist Monika Sobień. Everything points to the fact that the love between husband and wife flourishes.

On the last photo Monika Sobień posing in a black Bikini with sznurowanym bra. Has lots of hair and protects you from the sun baseball cap. The young mother looks firm and healthy, and a smile to the face confirmed that, in a very good mood.

“The Heat!” – a picture signed by it is interesting, with the Hashtag “Sand on the teeth”.

A photo of the woman herself, Robert Berg commented .