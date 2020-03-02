Was big boss 13′ End regular? Know how Siddharth Shukla got so many votes.

Bigg Boss 13 so far all of them popular series, but only wicket-taking bowler Siddharth Shukla started plenty of controversy even happened. Viewers and celebrities the Big Boss the only wicket-taking bowling fixed charge is also imposed. While recently on a social media video is also Viral who the feeling of seeing the Colors channel’s control room was, and the finale in Siddhartha and Sophie Reyes equality of votes were.

But a website by it’s disclosed, and it’s pretty shocking. Voting result according to Siddharth Shukla most 37 percent of the vote, while final Riaz just 17%. I mean, Siddhartha by significantly more votes than any of chess was a given. While Shahnaz was 16 percent of the vote of the meeting has been claimed, while Rashmi Desai-15%. According to this, you can see and Siddharth Shukla of “Big Boss 13” only wicket-taking bowling to be fixed was not.

Let me tell you, the trophy after winning creators along with Siddharth Shukla with a lot of Assembly election was narrated. The big boss of 13 runner up, Sophie Reyes began Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh Rashmi Desai show his only wicket-taking bowler of regular have claims outright rejected was.