7 iconic cop characters in Bollywood Sooryavanshi Akshay Singham Ajay Simmba Ranveer Dabangg – ‘The Sun’ even before the curtains to show the uniform of a compelling style, list: Amitabh, Aamir to join

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 12:00 AM IST

On March 2, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer by the film Suryavanshi trailer release happened. Release the trailer, as well as not just on social media viral, but at the same time with U-Tube. Although the trend felt. Rohit Shetty’s directed movie The Sun and the four minutes trailer fans just like you. In the film of the MEMS also on social media viral they become. In the film Akshay Kumar to the police figures, in the eye come. By the way, please, say it before too many times, many stars of police in uniform on the horizon came from, but in the package it informs you of those movies on which stars in police uniform peeing from the audience a lot of applause looted it.