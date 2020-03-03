Against India ODI series to South Africa team returned to the Pfaff du Plessis

India (Team India) against ODI Series Cricket South Africa (Cricket South Africa) the former captain Pfaff du Plessis (Faf du Plessis) the squad is involved in. Recently the captain resign have Du Plessis in addition to the Rasi van der dos also of the ODI squad in return have occurred.

South Africa team to march in a three-match ODI series to visit India to do. Series of the first match 12 March the Hospice of Lomography Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will be played in. The second match on March 15 in Lucknow can in the stadium and will be on March 18 Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last ODI match of series will end.

Please tell that to protest the team’s leading bowler CEO read the very first India tour out of the are. READ Australia against was played in the T20 series during the green strain due to the Kangaroos team against the ODI series also in the part are not taken.

Williamson I am supposed to give on the question of the raging Virat

South Africa ODI squad: Quinton de Cock (captain), Temba beam, Rasi van der don, Pfaff du Plessis, here grade classes, David Miller, JJ Smuts, and fallocate, lungi and, those are, been Hendrix, to Cepal, Enrique note, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj