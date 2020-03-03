Agnieszka Dygant in a Bikini. As you are his daughter

Agnieszka Dygant has a stressful season. The actress is recovering only on the Polish coast, and relations with the holiday, share with Fans on Instagram. On the final photos from the Baltic sea Agnieszka Dygant made a little more body. The 46-year-old showed up in a bathing suit and I must admit, that looks good!

Fans did not hide look at the slender body of the actress in a Bikini pleasure. Komplementują your flat tummy and flawless figure. “Not too good, all these genes?” – Ask in the comments of the Fans. “There was a doctor here, because I think I have a heart attack”, – stated in the comments. “Like wine” – the Fans komplementują actress.

The actress, it seems that you finally relaxed. Shows that your vacation on the sea. See for yourself:

Agnieszka Dygant is one of the most popular Polish Actresses. For several years, plays in the performances of Patrick Vega. The women of the Mafia”, “Botoks”, or “Pitbull appeared, especially in the movies: “. New Orders”. The crowd loved him as Mariolkę from the TV series “good and bad” and how Agatha newcomer in the series “law Agatha”.

