Anna Левандовска in a Bikini. The great Exodus of the pregnancy, pain praised in the abdomen

Anna Левандовска in a Bikini. Again, the pregnancy, pain praised in the abdomen

Anna Левандовска soon becomes a second-time mother. Star-like photos posted on the pregnancy, baby belly, the always more. Lately the wife of Robert Левандовским is, once again, the Fans of the pregnancy photo treated. This time Anna Левандовска showed up in a Bikini on the beach. Lover of writing, Blogger, and coach, the post dedicated in Instagram muscle exercise in the belly Pregnancy. As it turned out, the Training of the abdominal muscles is strictly prohibited in pregnancy.



“Muscles of the pregnancy, the belly, of course, are subjected to stretching and exercises in addition, to cause rupture of the rectus muscles of the abdomen. And oblique muscle? To practice, as you know, without the involvement of the muscles of the simple” – Левандовска writes.

Anna Левандовска wrote what is likely in the abdomen during pregnancy. As it turns out, can lead to a premature birth or even miscarriage

“Pregnancy is not the time for such training, for two reasons. (In the area I know wrote on the Blog www.hpba.pl)

1. Muscles of the pregnancy, the belly, of course, are subjected to stretching and exercises in addition, to cause rupture of the rectus muscles of the abdomen. And oblique muscle? To practice, as you know, without the participation of muscles simple

2. Not to also recommend the exercises in the second Trimester of pregnancy. Then the uterus and the child, raising, clamping the lower vein, which run along the spine to a hypoxia of the child (some women feel discomfort and dizziness exactly in this Position), and the first Position in the Training on the side.

3.In addition, exercises for the rectus abdominis muscles require pressure increase in the pressure in the chest (śródpiersiowe) and in the abdominal cavity (śródbrzuszne) – can trigger premature labor, and in the first months of pregnancy and even a miscarriage.

We practice only the deep muscles and the pelvic floor.

If a woman notices the first symptoms to dissipate RECTUS MUSCLES of the ABDOMEN, then you should consult your doctor or a trusted teacher, a physiotherapist, and learn the knowledge of how to stop the process and to strengthen the abdominal muscles.

Recommend especially physiotherapists/ uroginekologa” – Anna Левандовска emphasized.

Anna Левандовска showed Tattoo

Anna Левандовска been wearing for years Tattoo under the right breast. As he wrote some time ago Yandex. Sport inscription, the wytatuowała is Левандовска, the title “Never give up“- which means”Never give up”. Tattoo in its full extent the military character of Anna Lewandowskiej.

RadioZEt.pl/SW