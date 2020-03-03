Anna Левандовска Trainer, mother ma3ej St. Clare, that Robert Левандовским, SW. a couple of months, then her second child. With a month±ca monthly±c all chêtniej shows your kszta3ty with you±¿y. in Spite of this state zrobi3a breaks, much about æwiczy and transmits the most important Information in the posts from the “cycle of dir – ±¿a”.

Anna Левандовска shows her± wieczorn± rutynê

Tips in±¿y

The last time Trainer on your Instagram wstawi3a photo±c± j± in the Bikini show. On the photo come on, argue Belly None. Under zdjêciem napisa3a post about you,±¿y, and questions the nurtuj± his Fans. Przyzna3a that najczêstsze questions, which gets to the topic of Training in you,±¿y, but primarily for the training miê¶ni belly. Anja odpowiedzia3a that in you,±¿y, then to do y, the classic Crunches Anga¿uj±N miê not easy. doda3a you±¿and now is not the time for this type of Training.

Exercise in you±¿y

Anja in¶you napisa3a that miê¶don’t know you,±¿of the belly, of course,± rozci±; connected with the attainment and æwiczenia give also± rozej¶I you miê¶ni simple belly. Miê¶ni Yuko¶wyæwiczyæ can without anga Jay miê¶ni simple:

To recommend so that you æwiczeñ you in the second Trimester,±¿y. Then the uterus and the child powiêkszaj±c – oppressing that y3ê lower±, biegn±c± wzd3u that krêgos3upa that spowodowaæ hypoxia maleñstwa can (some women may± czuæ complaints and dizziness g3owy in this w3a¶positions) may be the safest± rules± training in Le that the equipment on the side.

Doda3a that æwiczenia miê¶ni simple belly desire± desire zwiêkszaj±you¶the pressure in the chest (¶ródpiersiowe) and in the abdominal cavity (¶ródbrzuszne) – mog± spowodowaæ premature birth, and in the first months±Cach you±¿y Miscarriage. Poradzi3a to æwiczyæ only miê not g3êbokie and pelvic floor. Another WA is that New York to the point±cy æwiczeñ to¶wiêcony is miê¶ugu easy to stomach. Napisa3a:

You¶when a woman notices the first symptoms rozej¶CIA miê¶ni simple in the abdomen, I must skonsultowaæ with your doctor or a trusted teacher and zaczerpn±? know how zatrzymaæ process and does not increase miê¶in the abdomen.

Anna Левандовска przypomnia3a that my mother used to recall that ka, the±¿and the other and needs an individual approach ” ¶CIA and sharp, that well – ¶you will never amount to much.