Anna Левандовска showed belly in a Bikini. Diet is recommended in pregnancy

Anna Левандовска showed baby belly in a Bikini

Anna Левандовска Pregnant. The football player Robert Lewandowski and his wife in early November announced that they were expecting another child. The proof of this is that the birth is not far off a considerable abdominal Trainer. Star increasingly the photos to publish, at the beginning of your pregnancy Bank.



This time Anna Левандовска has determined the belly in full glory. This is the first so-bold photos in pregnancy – the expectant mother zapozowała in a Bikini. In the photo we see, as he sits with his legs crossed on the edge of the pool, and grabs the lower abdomen. With your Person not to smile.



Anna Левандовска diet is recommended in pregnancy

Anna Левандовска also tried the exercise of their obserwatorki how important exercise and proper nutrition during pregnancy. This time you decided to stimulate a wave of education for the protection of their own diet.

– I am glad that the consciousness of the people, nt. a healthy diet grows. I want to emphasize its role, especially during pregnancy. The fact that the DIET of pregnant women affects the eating habits of the child was proven to be repeated in the future. And Yes, it turns out that already during the intrauterine LIFE, our puppies learn is consumed the taste of dishes while your with us. These experiences not only affect their taste preferences in the future, but also on the correct formation of eating habits. The first 1,000 days of life from CONCEPTION, this is the time when the body of the child grows and develops most intensively. That is why it is so important that the led at the end of mother during pregnancy a balanced and varied diet. An interesting fact to remember – You wrote in the description under the photo.

Obserwatorki agree that, in the opinion of the coach. In the comments your experience about nutrition in pregnancy. Komplementują also a radiant appearance by Anna Lewandowskiej.

– Wonderful Photos! All the best.

– Always pay attention to what I eat and my family! I always read product formulations. My parents have me taught, and also great of us fed.

– Anka! As you look beautiful.

– But you look good. I have a tummy after Breakfast, and you already have 6 month it is in the comments.

As you new photos of Anna Lewandowskiej?

RadioZET.pl/PCh