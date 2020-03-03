Anupam Kher to remember the Indian tradition, said corona virus, avoid the easy way – the Anupam kher caronavirus solution. Namaste. no handshake krk tweet caronavirus death China tmov

Corona virus in India also knock gave. Kerala after the capital city Delhi, as well as the corona virus, the first case of the front arrived. Virus that leave people quite upset gone. Now, actor Anupam Kher has also corona virus grown on an outbreak expressed concern and people should take precautions to order is given.

Peace not only corona virus?

Anupam Kher’s Twitter handle on a video Share do. This video Anupam Kher said corona virus how you can avoid it. According to connect them to the place of the Indian traditions while making peace better to stay. To do this, the virus from spreading will reduce the risk.

Peerless tweeted, ” I’m a lot of a lot of people say it here. To avoid hand-washing may. I’m so I’m. But in my opinion, now we are in an ancient Indian partners the following people say hello gotta. This way you also here escapes’.

Recently I was told by many people to keep on washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I’m doing it anyway. But I also want to offer the age old Indian way of greeting people called. #Namaste. It’s hygienic, friendly & central to your energies. Try this. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@also sends a clear message) March 3, 2020

Soon, India came to corona virus – core

Now on the one hand, Anupam Kher so people corona virus fighting offers. On the other side, Film City core-corona virus in India to come I wish. He’s controversial tweets. not a little hype to elicit it. Treatment by corona virus India will come if people Hindu-Muslim forget about the disease with among. Tweet this leave the core he’s kind of a troll is to be.

I pray to God for #caronavirusoutbreak In India as soon as possible. Can be, we all Indian Muslim, Sikh Christians become brothers again fight against #coronavirus! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 29, 2020

Long trailer, the stars of the Legion, desi Marvel want to do Rohit Shetty?

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Sanjay Mishra of the face, the eye will not come to the King’s hospital.

Explains away Deepika Padukone also corona virus kind of scared there. Paris Fashion Week visit has also been. This virus to go alone in China so far 2000 people their lives gawān are.