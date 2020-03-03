Australia to blow – T20 World Cup grew out of these star all-rounder – australia star allrounder perry out of t20 world cup tspo

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


Last time champion Australia on Tuesday, the big blow is felt. His star all-rounder Ellis Parry in the leg muscles to stretch due to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have been. On Monday, New Zealand against the team’s closest victory during the run-out to try to parry the ground out waveringly from Go was seen.

Cricket Australia said that Parry four-time champion Australia on Thursday, Sydney in the semi-finals and if the team further grew so Sunday in the final game not be able.

The severity of the injury of the idea, from this point can be planted this month to be Australia’s South Africa tour is also available for not for.

Team doctor-pip ING said in the statement, said, ‘Alice’s right leg muscle in the top grade of the injury, which is why playing them from long time stay away until May.’

