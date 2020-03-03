Bad because the game had taken cricket from break, now 158 runs patting into big record-Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs in 2nd odi tamim iqbal smashed 158 runs | sports – News quote

Sylhet have played in the second ODI in Bangladesh by Zimbabwe (Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe) to beat in the series 2-0 invincible edge

The second ODI match in Bangladesh’s Zimbabwe (Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe) 4 runs by beating the 3-match ODI series 2-0 invincible edge. Bangladesh the victory of the hero are Tamim Iqbal, who merely 132 in the balls 158 runs of the innings. This innings with Tamim Iqbal (Tamim Iqbal) for Bangladesh the greatest ODI inning play that the batter became. Although their steamed inning despite Bangladesh losing-losing survived. Bangladesh has to bat first while 8 wickets at 322 scored and in response to Zimbabwe even 50 overs in the 318 runs casts. Iran has 28 balls in an unbeaten 55-run by making the match exciting, but given that team the Renegades.

Over the last The Adventures of the

Please tell the last over in Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), 20 runs were and the captain more’s the ball, Al-Amin Hossain to given. But the first two balls on two runs and Zimbabwe by one wicket also lost. Subsequently, the Iran strike came on and HE Al-Amin of the third and the fourth ball for a six Root match-up exciting. However the last two balls on the Al-Amin has just a run spent and Bangladesh four runs to win the match was.Bangladesh has such a way of the three-match series 2-0 in the invincible edge.

Zimbabwe’s good battingTries before the opener tens comunicate (51), young Wesley matter (52) and experienced Alexander Reza (66), said Zimbabwe expected to say was. Their careers in the first half-century fashioned who tries the tested Mutombo (21 balls unbeaten on 34) has the eighth-wicket for 80 runs partnership. Bangladesh on behalf of Til Islam by 52 runs, giving up three wickets for.

Please tell Tamim Iqbal has two years in his first century Saints. She is extremely bad form from battling and 2019 in the middle of he cricket from break even was taken. Please tell in this match Tamim has 7 thousand ODI runs also completes out to reduce price of Bangladeshi batsman. Tamim Iqbal in addition to this in the match Mushfiqur Rahim 55, and Mahmudullah’s 41 runs contributed. Tamim and Mushfiqur’s the third wicket for 87 runs by adding to the team starting by shaking lifted.

Team India will be in the Pandya return of South Africa against the ODI series will play?