Bcci Shortlisted Five Candidates Along With Venkatesh Prasad For Interviews For National Selectors. – Parents of a selector for the post of offerings, including five players sent to the call, are leaf chopped

The BCCI national selector for the election of five players, the names of the shortlist are made. On Tuesday, Mumbai resulted in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) at a meeting of the National scans immediately after the incident of the two fill positions for five ommittee of the interview it was decided to. These five names in the former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad are also included.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik committee 44 applications to check after five ommittee to interview decided to call.

BCCI, according to sources, ‘he Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi, cricketer from the commentator made L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and ex-spinner Rajesh Chauhan, on Saturday to be called for interview is.’ Although five names in the former Indian fast bowler Ajit are not the name of the Include is while he the above also apply for the post did.

Please tell that MSK Prasad and his partner Gagan for over the term of after their location on the new selectors of the election will be.