Beata Kozidrak in a Bikini sunbathes on a Yacht in Sopot

In the past year, Beata Kozidrak, together with the Team Bajm the 40th anniversary of scenic activity is celebrated. This anniversary was spent in the company of their Fans, a concert, organized on the square of the castle in Lublin. In the singer’s hometown, the masses gathered then, and Kozidrak emotions are not hidden.

– I am stirred, Lublin, it is my city, I hope that you said guys, today you will experience the power of the riots, the star, and added that the anniversary concert Team is dedicated in this year of the death of Jarosławowi Kozidrakowi, a founding member of the Bajmu.

Beata Kozidrak sings all the time

Beata Kozidrak, but slow down the pace. Active all the time professionally: regularly tours and performs with many other musical projects. In spite of the great competition on the Polish music market, Beata Kozidrak unrivaled. The whole time has a lot of loyal Fans, the thrill of her voice, a great man and warrior.

Kozidrak not only the voice

Fans Biti Kozidrak remain under the impression, not only her vocal Talent. Despite the fact that the star in the next year celebrates round 60. Birthday, all of the time, boasts of beautiful and young appearance. Kozidrak feels good in his body and is not the female beauty shy to reveal. The proof of this is the last photo published on social networks. The artist took advantage of the Moment of free time, and she goes to the Russian sea. On his profile in Instagram, there was a photo on the Kozidrak in sensual pose on the yacht, and warms your body. The black Bikini and sunglasses has.

“I have a weakness for Polish sea. Always happy to come back here to have a rest,” wrote Kozidrak.

Internet users delight meat Beata Kozidrak

Under the photo there were a lot of comments from enthusiastic Fans of the singer. Internet users komplementują of your figure and wish you a pleasant stay.

“Not a boy pozazdrości such a figure,” “Wow! But it’s nice!”, “You’re beautiful”, “goddess”, “you Look fantastic,” Sexy”, it means in the comments.

It is hard not to agree with the opinion of the Internet users. For a long time we have not seen, Beaty Kozidrak in this sensual game.

Kozidrak behind bars prisons! What is it about?

Beata Kozidrak has serious health problems. “Twice recently I’m in the hospital”