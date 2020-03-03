Bunty Aur show 2 team wraps Abu Dhabi filming schedule also shared a photo | film Bunty and Babli 2 of Team Abu Dhabi in the film, that shoots, pictures | entertainment – news quote

Movie Bunty and Babli 2 of Team Abu Dhabi in this movie, picture, stock
‘Bunty and Babli 2’ (Bunty Aur show 2) the most brilliant scene of the shooting in Abu Dhabi, has already been completed. Every 15 years after the movie looking for the curtains on the disruptive child the chance to meet again.
The movie “Bunty and Babli 2′ Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee completely with a new pair eye. In this movie The New daughter as a “street kid” fame principle Chaturvedi will look like, Who Is Big, good-looking street kid in MC lion portrayed was. In the movie YRF (YRF), the new actress to share the launch is going to be. Movie senior Bunty and Babli roll of Saif and Rani is. Both players in the past with ‘We Are you’ (Hum Tum) and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ (Ta Ra Rum Pum) they’re a big hit in the movies to give you.
#BuntyAurBabli2 Team Con with finesse, like a wrap in Abu Dhabi time! #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @SiddhantChturvD #Sharvari #VarunVSharma @BuntyAurBabli2_ pic.twitter.com/6ud0AxcyDx
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 3, 2020
Let me tell you about this film in 2005 came the movie Bunty and Babli of letting up. In this movie Abhishek Bachchan (Abhishek Bachchan), Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) leads to Rohr that he arrived. This film and the N. Sharma (Varun V Sharma) has AIM there. ‘Bunty and Babli 2’ 26 June 2020 the big curtains on the release will be.Also fresh Bollywood these 8, which got confirmation from the new storm, so the gel had to go.
News18 Hindi Hindi news to read to us on YouTube, Facebook and…. Twitter Follow it. See Bollywood join the latest reports.
First posted: March 3, 2020, 4:57 PM IST