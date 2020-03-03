Bunty Aur show 2 team wraps Abu Dhabi filming schedule also shared a photo | film Bunty and Babli 2 of Team Abu Dhabi in the film, that shoots, pictures | entertainment – news quote

‘Bunty and Babli 2’ (Bunty Aur show 2) the most brilliant scene of the shooting in Abu Dhabi, has already been completed. Every 15 years after the movie looking for the curtains on the disruptive child the chance to meet again.

Yash Raj Films (Yashraj Films) of the upcoming movie “Bunty and Babli 2′ (Bunty Aur show 2) again Bunty and Babli most people Eye come on. Movie of the entire group, Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi) the shooting schedule is completed. The group has two location Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Emirates Palace (in the palace) within 10 days before the shoot to do. Film a very important scene filmed here already. During the filming of the movie, lead actors sure Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan), Rani Mukherjee (Rani Mukerji), principles Chaturvedi (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Wagh (Sharvari Wagh) took the picture. so Yash Raj Films have social media got to stock up. Emirates Palace Hotel is considered the world’s most expensive and prestigious hotels occurs.

The movie “Bunty and Babli 2′ Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee completely with a new pair eye. In this movie The New daughter as a “street kid” fame principle Chaturvedi will look like, Who Is Big, good-looking street kid in MC lion portrayed was. In the movie YRF (YRF), the new actress to share the launch is going to be. Movie senior Bunty and Babli roll of Saif and Rani is. Both players in the past with ‘We Are you’ (Hum Tum) and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ (Ta Ra Rum Pum) they’re a big hit in the movies to give you.

Let me tell you about this film in 2005 came the movie Bunty and Babli of letting up. In this movie Abhishek Bachchan (Abhishek Bachchan), Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) leads to Rohr that he arrived. This film and the N. Sharma (Varun V Sharma) has AIM there. ‘Bunty and Babli 2’ 26 June 2020 the big curtains on the release will be.Also fresh Bollywood these 8, which got confirmation from the new storm, so the gel had to go.