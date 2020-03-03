Contestant insults shehnaz age on mujhse shaadi karoge show says kaunsi hoor ki pari hai wo will you marry me was: competition of Shahnaz age of outrage, said.

Day two in the show. Paras Chhabra and Shahnaz age a secret place competition of the things narrated. Contestant real face of See met. Mayank Agnihotri who always Shahnaz from the discussion, to do things listen Shahnaz with the smart, too pretty angry. Mayank, Shahnaz started to talk he heard the philosopher’s quite annoying. Indeed, in the video show that Mayank and Jasleen are sitting, talking. – Jasleen, Mayank says to you, ‘Shahnaz if it’s in any matter is to take, so she’s just blue(by Balraj call) and the Peacock are.’

Then Mayank says, ” Who C a hole of the fairies is? Where is he? Not a nymph, he What? His regular face seen.’

Competitors like הררהestonia. city secrets Gwen expose, when #ParasChhabra And…. #ShehnaazGill Have to see what they had to say behind their back. Now how do they react? 😯

Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge Maine 10:30 baje only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi At any time on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/2qCPxiJywU — Colors (@ColorsTV) March 2, 2020

All of these things to hear the Shahnaz the philosopher both in shock they. Shahnaz says, ” these be the hero arrived. Here the Big Boss, a game of ” what’s coming. Now I’m saying it, he’s got stories to destroy taken.’

Sections also adds, up until now I think you’re wrong, but these are the master mind is going to be. Me live Haram to do. It’s gamers teach you the game.”

Siddharth Shukla regular winner say go for Paras Chhabra described the truth of this.

Time-Jasleen and Sanjana’s things listening sections to get angry. Examiner says, ” such girls to arrange his will. Well, the new girls began to come to play.”