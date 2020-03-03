Corona from the Olympics on the crisis, the end of the year can be in events – tokyo olympic japan olympics can be postponed until end of 2020 japan minister coronavirus tspo

Japan’s Olympics minister said that the games of the event stated in the contract that it’s Khel Mahakumbh 2020 only During can be held.

Seiko Hashimoto, said the Upper House of Parliament in answer to a question, said that the Olympics if the pre-set program according to the July 24 start to not be so these years in the end also can be held.

The Tokyo Olympics on spread fast are corona virus threat is which is why in Japan so far 12 people have died and many sports contests and the Olympics associated with the tournament postponed or canceled are given.

These are also read – ICC rankings Virat Kohli heavy damage, 4 shifts were created 38 runs

Hashimoto has said in parliament, ‘if the games organized during the year 2020 the not be so the IOC only games postponed can. This means it can be extracted is that the game only postpone can be made if these are organized during the calendar year may not be found.’

The IOC officials and the Tokyo Olympics organizer constantly say that there are Olympic Games scheduled from won. Some others believe that the fast spread are due to virus games canceled or postponed can be done or see any other in the city can be held.