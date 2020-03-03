Coronavirus: Noida in the corona range have issued helpline numbers – Coronavirus covid 19 india cases delhi agra telangana live updates

Delhi in 25 hospital 230 beds Reserve won

Government emergency meeting

Noida is now in Agra 6 suspected met

From Italy, came to Corona from the infected person

In the country corona virus of Awe is going to be growing. Noida is now in Agra corona virus 6 suspected are met. It’s the same people who come from Italy a person came in contact with were. It was the corona virus is infected. At the moment, all these 13 people in the isolation ward is placed in. Their samples to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (Niv) has been sent.

6.50 am: In Jaipur Corona viruses of the Italy of the suspected patient reports of positive ways. Italian tourist’s wife is also in the screening result is positive after visiting her in hospital have been admitted. At the moment his is also a sample Pune has been shipped.

6.35 am: Corona virus, ranging for Karnataka Transport Corporation by its employees to the circular is released.

6.20 am: DM-BN Singh said that in Noida, corona virus causing schools to close no official instructions are given. The only one school ranging, it is. This school board examinations now in Greater Noida will be. The rest of the school can be operated. Noida administration by the helpline number 8076623612 / 6396776904 have been released. Until now only one case-positive came. The situation is under control and panic is not needed.

6.02 PM: Christians are the largest religion, Guru, Pope Francis also corona virus to be affected by the fears of the walk test have been. Although their investigation reports negative I have.

5.43 PM: The Ministry of health of a high-level committee tomorrow corona virus preparedness will review. This committee headed by the central minister doctor Harsh Vardhan will. This review meeting in Ames, the director of Lady Hardinge Hospital, Safdarjung, RML director of the also include.

5.38 PM: Noida DM BN Singh today evening 6 o’clock press conference will.

5.30 PM: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today said that chief minister under the chairmanship of corona virus preparedness ranging meeting. At this meeting the health officer of the department also are exist. In Delhi, A case has unfolded, but panic is not needed. The health minister stand Jain said that in Delhi’s RML and Safdarjung the nodal hospital is built. 19 public and 6 private hospitals in the 230 beds in the treatment for Reserve won, at the moment no vaccine is not. Cough cold coming on use caution. The basic treatment in addition to clean-cleaning keep in mind.

5.14 PM: Delhi Health Minister of the centre Jain of corona virus on the press conference has begun. This press conference the deputy CM Manish Sisodia are also present.

4.50 PM: Corona virus, ranging Delhi government emergency meeting convened. The meeting is over. In a little while the minister of Health stand Jain press conference, will.

4.15 PM: In Noida corona virus knocking about government officials also confirmed. It was reported that on February 28 the man said, a banquet was given him cover-19 to be suffering from confirmation is. This after confirmation of the hotel also from the side statement is released. The Hyatt Hotel is stated in the statement, 28 February the restaurant in which employee, were them 14 days to monitor themselves (self-quarantine) live in that. All the staff and the hotel in come-to contractor of temperature is also measured are going. At the moment the hotel of any employee in the corona virus confirm has not occurred. Further the circumstances of the Watched is being laid.

In Safdarjung, the shift made questionable

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that all 13 suspects today morning in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital transfer has been. Their family members and close the isolation placed in the. Suspects of sample Pune has been shipped. Today evening We others report is likely to get. Those who are coming from abroad, their screening is getting. Nervousness-like conditions is not. Maintain cleanliness.

In Agra had given the party…

China, including many countries of the world concern in putting that corona virus has now DELHI, those from troubled to have started. On Monday, Delhi in the corona of the patient to be confirmed so that the bearing from Delhi and Noida reaching. Indeed, in Italy came from the man in the corona of the virus confirmed, he is in Agra, a party was laid. Party in Noida is a private school for 2 kids, including the 5 people involved were. In addition Agra many of the people also joined.

School 5 people start investigating

This news from Noida health department in the first movement is. CMO Anurag Bhargava of your team with the school to check the reached. Connected to the school which five people Corona with the patient in the party were, in their investigation of Greater Noida is Ayurveda College in the will. Noida CMO of the school by the instructions given that if someone in the corona of the symptoms appear immediately if the Department of Health for its information.