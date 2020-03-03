CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: bihar police sipahi exam admit card link activated

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: the Central Selection Part (CSBC) has its official website csbc.bih.nic.on March 8, 2020 held going to be the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card is issued are. A few days ago issued a notice according to the Admit Card on February 20 released were supposed to be but the CBC said it a day ago on February 19 itself released. This exam has two in the lobes will be held. The first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and Second Shift 2 o’clock until four o’clock, will be. If no candidate E-Admit Card Download cannot if he is on March 4 and March 5 to the morning 10 am to evening 5 pm Central Selection Part (soldier recruitment) back Harding Road (Secretariat halt near), Patna office located from the duplicate e-Admit Card can get.

Download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Direct Link –

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 1st Sitting the first shift roll number and exam center list

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2nd Sitting second shift roll number and exam center list

Let me tell you that these recruitment exam Bihar police constable of the 11880 fill positions for getting. Bihar police constable of the 11880 posts central to the selection part (soldier recruitment) by 12 and 20 January the written test was announced. January 12, the two lobes in the examination was held. However on January 20 the Written Exam suddenly postponed was granted. It has close to 6 lakh candidates had to be incorporated. Test it now on March 8, 2020 will be.

The Test Center released the list of the

On March 8, going to be the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam exam center list released has been. Below direct click on the link and you your center can check. Every roll numbers ahead of his exam center has been. First and second both the shift of the different centers list has been released.

On January 12 the examination centres in order to let the candidates place-the place was vandalized, causing chaotic-set fire to the atmosphere had become. On Tuesday, part by candidates from the last moment in the examination centres come on avoid and from time to time prior reaching the appeal also was released. However it the very next day the exam was deferred, but its no reason given.