Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 07:57 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his game, and then go just they. As well as riding his mast Maula style known. Ranveer often on many occasions the fun in the style of ” Roy booty, take. It was the movie ‘Suryavanshi’ trailer launch event. In this case Ranveer delay came. The case comes with a delay the cause of Ranvir’s wife Deepika said. Ranveer, this is responsible for Deepika’s husband answered.