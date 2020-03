Draya Michele is a 34-year-old American personality, actress, Model and fashion designer. The world first heard of her when she was a girl of Chris Brown. Currently Scandrickiem associated with the players in the United States, Orlando, with a three-year-old son has. Celebrytka also has a 17-year-old son, Kniko, Howard.

Draya makes a splash in Instagram. Currently, the profile, the neither hot pictures, monitored around 8 million users.