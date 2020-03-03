DY Patil T20 Cup: hearty Pandya of the all-rounder the game – 39 in the balls flexing 105 runs, 5 wickets also to – fit again pandya blazes his way to a whirlwind 105 off 39 balls in dy patil t20 cup tspo

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


From injury to return to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya of 39 balls in 105 of runs was innings after five wickets still to. Pandya of the superb performance of reliance one by Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 Cup on Tuesday, the controller and Auditor General (CAG) to the team of 101 runs of the big difference from beat.

Last week, the tournament of competitive cricket return to the triad of Group C of the match in 10 sixes and eight fours, making the his team by five wickets on 252 runs after the CAG innings of 151 runs on Thursday given.

Pandya said Ball from an amazing show five wickets to. This is the match to see the selection committee chairman of MSK Prasad also in the stadium were present. Pandya five months ago in the groin was hurt, after which the London in their surgery was.

This 26-year-old player before the tournament, Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy in the rehabilitation was passing by.

Aaj Tak new app on your phone to get real-time alerts and all the news. Download

  • Aajtak Android App
  • Aajtak Android IOS



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here