England players will not shake hands on Sri Lanka tour because of corona virus

ENG Vs SL: Corona virus of fear now cricket even is reached. England’s cricket team this month Sri Lanka tour to go on. But England’s team hasn corona virus let go of the Sri Lanka tour on the opposing team of players from the not hand shake has talked about. England against Sri Lanka the two-Test series plan is.

England captain Joe Root has said that their player corona virus risk of infection due to the Sri Lanka tour not hand over Milena. Root on Monday with the corona virus associated questions were asked. Root said that the hand shake the place of the player a-second greetings Matthias crash will.

In the recent South Africa tour on the first Test and also during the England team many of the members in the stomach discomfort and flu problem to surmount was. Root said, “in South Africa illness from the members of the team be upset after we minimum contact of importance to understand well and our medical team by the spread of the virus to prevent us practical advice.”

19 March will start from the series

England and Sri Lanka against the two-Test series from March 19th will begin. The first Test match from 19 to 23 March between Galle stadium will be played in, while the second Test match from March 27 to March 31 between Colombo will be in. Test Championships in terms of this series for both teams is quite pressing. England’s team has 146 points with this moment in the Championship, the fourth notch is, while Sri Lanka Test in the Championship to 80 points with sixth place.

