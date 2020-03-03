Examination final result declared, trans Ti topper

BPSC 63rd Final Exam Result 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission i.e. bps by the 63rd Combined Competitive Examination final result is. This results to you bps of oil website bpsc.bih.nic.in on can go and see. Tell note that out of 924 candidates by examination to have had, from which 824 applicants by Document Verification and interview rounds took part in was.

Test sriyansh Ti the top is done. The finals rounds in 807 candidates on the shortlist had been. This rounds in the interview and document verification were included. This rounds held from August 27 September 15, 2019 until the was done.

Such a view result

-Bps of oil website bpsc.bih.nic.in visit

-On the home page Result link click on the

-Now here your result View

This test included all the candidates points to the letter soon released will be given. This mark-sheet uploaded on the website shall be given. At the moment the result in only successful candidates name and roll number is given.

BPSC 63rd Mains Exam Result 2019 Click to view

