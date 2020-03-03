Fedor Завадска in Miami, posing in a Bikini

Photo Now Zawadzkiej in a Bikini impressed Fans. I must admit that the model has a perfect figure. Long legs, flat stomach, and sexy, feminine curves. The photo looks like something out of a catalog for swimwear or with a professional photo shoot. Also in the holiday, you will see that Fedor Завадска is a professional model and poses he has in the blood.

If Fedor has no problems with the representation of the body. In Instagram himself wrote that the swimwear as every woman. It is a response to the speculation was that the photo to be brave and open Bikini too much. Must also admit that Fedor Завадска looks nothing like any other woman. Little can boast of the growth of 180 cm and the feet to the sky.

Fedor Завадска has a great figure and one of the most beautiful legs in the Polish show business. Your measurements 90-63-90 you are also close to the figures as the ideal. No wonder that in 2011, the model received the title of Miss Polonia. Without a doubt, you have earned this wage.

Under the photo quickly avalanche of compliments fall down. Not only that, the more impressed the Fans: Miami Beach or maybe Fedor Завадска in a Bikini.

Goddess

Figure a dream!

Nice nice…. View from the balcony

And life

The most beautiful girl in Miami Beach!

Fireworks

Fedor phone’s playing well in Miami. In her Instagram you a photo and a short Film added, in shiny Catsuit with open back. The model not only has a good figure, but, as on the catwalk.

“Theodore, like a Million dollars,” write the Fans. “The miraculous”, “Stunning”, “star” komplementują Chernivtsi Завадска Internet users. And it is not difficult to detect, to prove their innocence.