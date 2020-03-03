ICC rankings Virat Kohli heavy loss, 4 innings were 38 – run icc test ranking virat kohli the test batsman ranking team india no 1 test team indian cricket team jasprit bumrah tspo

India in Test cricket No. 1 on the intact

Virat Kohli second place

Against New Zealand in the Test series in disappointing performances in spite of India’s Test cricket in its number-1 position is kept intact, as well as captain Virat Kohli ICC rankings in the second location are stable.

India to 116 ratings points, while New Zealand’s 110 points. In third place Australia, which is 108 points. The Indian team against New Zealand in the 0-2 Test series Lost, which the World Test Championship in India’s first series defeat in.

Released Tuesday, the ICC batsmen of the Test rankings Dhoni of second place. Kohli this series in two games of four innings in only 38 runs were found.

Virat Kohli maintained his second spot, while Kane Williamson slipped one position in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after the #NZvIND series. ➡ to https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/YJRok7JJWn — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

Christchurch Test after Virat Kohli’s number two ranking so intact, but Them 20 points of damage has happened. He Series after the first Test 906 points with second place on The slid were. But now the second Test after their account has 886 points.

New Zealand tour from the pre-Virat Kohli 928-digit numbers with-1 were on. But now the visit to be over after he 886 is with the other place. IE during this time, he’s not just No. 1 of the kingdom lost, but 42 is the damage even happened.

Steve Smith now Kohli to 25 organ

Former Australia captain Steve Smith (911) on the first place are intact. He Series 25 points ahead. In the ranking of New Zealand opener ţa’ām Blundell, his Indian counterpart Earth Shaw and speedster Kyle Jameson the most benefited.

Blundell’s series of four innings in a half-century with 117 runs scored, he is 27th in the ranking of the location while improving 46th notch on The reached. Christchurch Test in 54 runs in the inning playing Shaw 17 the location of the improvement with the An location on The reached.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also a place of loss suffered and he is in fourth place dropped, while Australia’s areas abuse the third place, come on. England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the top 10 in place, were able to make, while Mayank Agarwal from 10th to 11th place on have slipped.

With 14 wickets in the #NZvIND series, Tim Southee has continued his ascent in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, while teammate Trent Boult has broken into the top 10. ➡ to https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/znJUBcLWDK — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

Hello and welcome to the seventh and the basic rate in ninth place. Bowlers in the man of the series Tim’s side in the top five have reached. He rankings in the two the location of the improvement and the fourth-placed have become. Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult four locations with the improvement of, respectively, the seventh and ninth place come on.

Bowlers in the list of the most benefit Jameson to which 43 the location of the improvement with 80th notch have reached, he is the all-rounder players in the list of 26 above the notch was the location on come. This list is Ravindra Jadeja the third and Ravichandran Ashwin on the fifth place remained.