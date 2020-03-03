ICC Test Ranking: Its surprising that Virat Kohli keeps maintain his position while Kane Williamson loses

New Zealand tour on trumped withstand the Indian team and its captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) to perform poorly, the brunt of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the latest test rankings do not suffer have had. Kohli (Virat Kohli) has batsman in the ranking of your top location is kept intact. The Indian team is also the team ranking is also on the first place are intact. Kohli 886 points with the second place are intact, while on the first number of Australia’s Steve Smith, whose 911 points. In Bangladesh, the visiting New Zealand disheartening being. He is on this tour an even half-century not found. Four innings in their portion of the overall 38 runs.

Also read: Back injury with the auction in the cricket arena, return to hearty, Pandya said this thing..

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also your third place squandered sitting. And that is the slightly alarming thing is because Willems to perform better in spite of their positions squandered sitting, while Virat Kohli poor performance in spite of its place intact managed to keep. However, now third on Australia’s mens Busan is occupied. Mayank Agarwal top-10 from out have become. Their place of England allrounder Ben Stokes have taken. Bowlers in India’s Jaspreet Bumrah and New Zealand’s Trent but the top-10 come in.

Also read: The Carnatic 174 Test runs after 13 years finals reached in Bengal..

Player of the series selected Tim’s side two-Place forward the fourth number have reached. Test debut in the leave your mark that Kyle Jameson is also in the ranking is gained. He was number have come on. While the team ranking in India 116 the Digit of the first number is the same.

VIDEO: pink ball, becoming the whole of the story, the special story.

New Zealand him six to be lower with second place, while Australia 108 points with third place.

(This news NDTV team Edit is not done. This syndicate feed directly from the has been published.)