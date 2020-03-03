ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

News



“/> South Africa semi-final place in the created

Sydney have played in the ICC Women T20 World Cup 15th match in South Africa Pakistan 17 runs, and 16th in the match England West Indies 46 Test runs from Group B in the semi-finals entered. South Africa’s three matches in the third consecutive victory, while England’s first match after losing the third consecutive win documented while in the last four entered.

Today the first match in South Africa by winning the toss to bat first decided and over 20 in the 136/6 of the score made. South Africa from the side of the ‘player of the match’ Laura dollar by 36 balls in 53 runs unbeaten innings. Besides their rise cap has 32 balls in 31 runs in the innings. Pakistan on behalf of Diana Baig has the highest two wickets for.

137 runs target, Pakistan on behalf of Alia Riaz has 32 balls, 39 runs unbeaten innings, but the team to win not reached updates. He IR Ja (18 ball 17*) with a sixth wicket for 47 runs partnership played, but the team away from the target has ceased and the semi-finals of the race fell out. South Africa on behalf of one Ismail, captain Dane van neck and Nonkululeko MLB said a-a wicket taken.

“/> England’s third successive victory in the semi-finals made it

The other match in England by winning the toss to bat first, while in 20 overs 143/5 score made. ‘Player of the match’ Natalie over the 56 balls in 57 runs of the great innings. Besides him Daniel Wyatt has 27 in the balls 29 and Amy Ellen Jones 13 balls in 23 runs of the fast innings. West Indies from the side of the car can, is Mohammed, Stefanie Taylor and Effie Fletcher a wicket taken.

144 runs target in response to the West Indies team of 97 runs could and their semi-final expected to reach over. West Indies from the side of the li-n Kirby said the highest 20 runs created, while the captain Stefanie Taylor 15 run by retired hurt marred. England on behalf of Sophie Eccleston had three and Sarah Glenn took two wickets for.

Yesterday in Group a semi-final place in Australia to face New Zealand will be against, while Sri Lanka face Bangladesh from Will. Both against Melbourne in the tournament will be.