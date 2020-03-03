Images Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur present Somi Khan sister Sana Khan wedding in Jaipur to see here.

New Delhi The Gene. Celebrity reality show Bigg Boss has 12 contestants Deepak Thakur then you can not remember. Bihar lamp by songs, funny things, everyone had enough and was not affected. Com hospital show. their chemistry is also quite active it was. Between the two echoes also show the emphasis was.

View between the two, although to develop a romantic relationship not being found, but during that time, between a deep friendship enough. The two friends of the program, even after the word is released. The corresponding friendship to the side, the lamp some of the sisters oiled the wedding ceremony to join the Jaipur came.

Lamp when the wedding ceremony has arrived, so this function quite a lot of photos and video on social media shares are. The lamp has only stained glass and a few of them, but not the” Big Boss 12 of another contestant Rashmi many with too many pictures of a stock is.

Post Stock lamp while he wrote, “it’s all about the Khan Sisters, #oiled at the wedding of an explosion, which came from Bihar from there, fun to be rich, pink in the city”.

View this post on Instagram Everything on Khan sisters 🥰 #Sana ki shadi, shadi me Dhamal,Pahuche hain Bihar se Door Masti krenge bharpoor in the Pink City Jaipur 🥰🤟 @sabakhan_ks @somikhan_ks @zareenkhan75 @sanakhan__KS @roshmibanik 🤟 Post shared by Dipak Thakur (@ideepakthakur) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:10 AM PST

Grandpa’s sister’s wedding celebration video of the stock is used, where two sisters dance in time look come. This video with the grandfather wrote – My sister’s wedding.

View this post on Instagram Post @times.Jaipur . Meri behen ki shadi 🥳🤗 . . @sanakhan__KS . . #khansisters @zareenkhan75 @somikhan_ks @roshmibanik @imurvashivani Post shared by Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:24pm PST

Please, tell that to the Big Boss 12′ lamp after the noble’s popularity has increased significantly. The Bihari Babu and Desi acts, during the show, he quite won the hearts of the audience was. After the show of them kind of offers I’ve never even met. The big boss of the lamp after ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ also offers happened. After the show the lamp one Bohra production house of his movie songs offers given. One Bohra of this film, the name of ‘We love you so much,” he. One Bohra this film are the heroes.

Posted by: Manoj Vashisth

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service