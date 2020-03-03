Sydney



Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes that India first T20 World Cup final place will create and the reason he in the team 16 years of Shefali Verma like star players, the presence of told. Shefali in addition to the existing tournament in the experienced leg-spinner Poonam Yadav from India brilliant performance. Hence mouthful of the spearheading team in the group stage is your all-around match by winning at the top and on Thursday the semi-finals here one-day.

The ICC said Lee, quoting from the written, ‘they never in the final not reached but the first which teams are viewed it compare in India of totally different team. Their near Shefali Verma and Poonam Yadav as the match winner, which are the ball and bat from the consistently good performance are.’





Read, father, coincided with the swindle so Shefali Verma, cited in hides were torn gloves, broken helmet

The current tournament so far in the 47, 46, 39 and 29 runs of the inning, the game’s Shefali praising Lee said that this young player in the semi-finals big score will. Li said, ‘Shefali said the top order in a brilliant performance, she is Indian batting in the new energy range are encountered and play them to see is the finest.’

Pre-Pace, said: ‘We always knew that they have some of the world’s best player but now Harmanpreet Kaur have such players who are the big players with cheats and their failure contributes to it.’

43-year-old Lee believes that the anti-Team special effort by India for the first time in the finals, the place may have. He said, ‘they with full confidence in the semi-finals will be the best team in the final make from stopping it.’