India’s legendary footballer PK Banerjee’s condition is delicate, ventilators placed on the | PK Banerjee critical put on ventilator | sports – News quote

Indian football team (Indian Football Team) former captain of the 83-year-old PK Banerjee (PK Banerjee) India on behalf of the 84 matches 65 goals are.

Indian football fans (Indian Football Fans) for the bad news front I have. Over the past month chest infection from the hassle of battling a great Indian footballer PK Banerjee (PK Banerjee) of condition become serious after which them ventilators (survival system) is placed on the. A family source said that PK Banerjee on Monday evening, the ventilators have been placed on the and practitioners antibiotic medications given. Their situation remains fragile. 83-year-old former Indian captain six on February the second time in the hospital was admitted.

84 matches scored 65 goals

Physicians a panel of Asian Games in 1962 of the gold medal winning team member of the PK Banerjee (PK Banerjee) of sitting is. The experts of this panel in the neurosurgeon’s team is also included. Banerjee, India on behalf of the 84 matches 65 goals. Fifa order of merit (2004) awarded this ex-football the Arjuna and Padmashri awards are met.

Rome and Melbourne Olympic done in the best possible performancePK Banerjee, the 1960 Rome Olympic in the Indian football team’s semi-final and against France 1-1 to than chubby did. He before the 1956 Melbourne Olympic is also the country was represented, and in the quarter-finals the host team against the 4-2 victory played a pivotal role in had.

Three Asian Games took part

June 23, 1936, in West Bengal, Jalpaiguri-born PK Banerjee 15 years of age only in the Santosh Trophy in Bihar represented. In 1954 she traveled to Kolkata and in the Eastern Railways represented. In the national team in 1955 he debut did. These Dhaka in a quadrangular match. Then PK Banerjee age of 19 years was. He had three Asian Games represented India in which 1958 Tokyo, 1962 Jakarta and 1966 Bangkok Asian Games are included.

