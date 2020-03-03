IPL history of the 3 big record that Rohit Sharma in this season can break

Top 5 / Top 10



Rohit Sharma

Worldwide like most of the T20 league Indian Premier League 13th season this year in the month of March is going to be launched. This season’s first combat on March 29 in Mumbai’s attack in the stadium played will. IPL this season is the beginning of the process of 19 December in Kolkata housed the auction from was.

Where all teams had some new players to your team by purchasing a involved. In the IPL he the fours and sixes hit player who much like to come. That is why these leagues worldwide so popular. Every season like this time of the season in too many new records to be and the old records of the breakage is fixed.

But the IPL history few such records which are many years from not there are broken. That Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in this season can break. These records who are we in this article in tell you are.

1. The largest individual score (Chris Gayle-175 runs)

Chris Gayle

IPL in the history of the largest personal score to make a record of Chris Gayle’s name. Which he 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore from the side of the play Pune Warriors against the created. This against Gail merely 66 balls 175* runs of the innings was.

This shift in GAIL 13 fours and 17 sixes roots were. This shift during the Gail strike rate 265.65 of was. Let me tell you, this match, GAIL has your centuries to complete just 30 balls took. That IPL is a record.

While if the matter Rohit Sharma, the then they this time fantastic form and 2019 in South Africa ODI in the 7 century to the full player. IPL also in Rohit’s name a century in 2012 against KKR, but was inlaid. Rohit’s form, given the feeling that Rohit this time Gail of this record to demolish will.