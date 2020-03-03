Joanna Jdrzejczyk in a Bikini. What a host! :: Magazine :: RMF FM

Joanna Jdrzejczyk – the three-time world champion in Thai Boxing, recently business unit si pokazywa his Fans with a more feminine side. On your social spoecznociowych athlete czsto si shows dress in kpielowym and you have to admit that its sporty Silhouette makes wraenie. You can see the last picture in the Bikini!
Photo Baranowski Mischa/AKPA
The champion of the world and of Europe
Joanna Jdrzejczyk is the Polish athlete, Boxing, ktra has on his account many osigni in this area. In your sukcesw Mo perepadet between the other three-time world champion in Thai Boxing and twice in the European championship. Recently, between workouts, the athlete znalaza time to wystpi in the program, “Agent ” Stars”, wild ktremu zyskaa the sympathies still wikszej iloci fanw.
Joanna Jdrzejczyk in a Bikini
On the profile Jdrzejczyk in Instagram all czciej oglda we can. zdjcia in her a little in a different variant It turns out that si, e is the strong athlete out of the Ring, what it is women delikatn, pikn. On your social spoecznociowych, Jdrzejczyk this proves the Fans, publikujc zachwycajce photos. Recently added picture in a Bikini just olniewa! Look forms of t!
View this post on Instagram
#restday ? ??. The hard work is done ? It’s time to start refreshing my body and mind before the war!? And always wanna go hard, do more and more every day but it’s important to remember about relaxation, lounging around-the-body, brain and setting, good mind-set.?? Till 11 AM, went for a Cardio run, ate breakfast at 1:30 PM and relaxed on the beach, stayed in bed? Sparring in the morning??? Have a wonderful evening Guys and remember that we all deserve some time off.? ‘SLOW DOWN BUT NEVER STOP’ this is what drives me to the stars? ??. Cika is already working with mn ? Nadszed time to odwiey Ciao and mind, and I oath wars!? Want always worked ciko, makes all wicej every day, but it is important that pamita about relaxation, recreation ciaa, gowy and good setting.?? Thanks to leaam in Ku to 11, Byam pobiega, I Breakfast eat until 13:30 and zrelaksowaam si to play? Morning Sparring??? Miego evening ycz and pamitajcie, e all zasugujemy on a bit of free time.? “ALSO let go, BUT I’m NOT going to STOP SI”, Van leads me to the stars”? ?? #fight camp #beach life #wealldeservesomerest #relaxing #beachfirl #Deerfield beach #swimsuit #dayoff #bodyandmind #Florida life #thehardworkisdone #slowdown butnever stop #UFCTAMPA #jedrzejczyk #jedrzejczykvswaterson