New Delhi



Team India and captain Virat Kohli for visiting New Zealand disappointing proved. The T20 series in the 5-0 victory after the Kiwi team’s guests in South (3-0) Cobra cleaned and then the test is also (2-0) wash. In the second Test defeat after Virat Kohli from a journalist by his aggression asked the question so he has to have. Virat Kohli on this tour captaincy is also long and in batting also. On this tour their bat from any century turned out not and 2 test 4 innings he has just 38 runs found.



Meanwhile in the second Test Kiwi team opener Tom let’s out celebration he the style observed in the. He is on social media, even the shadow is. Let the wicket to Kohli aggression there were. Viral are these videos in Indian captain of the audience pointing to foul language are used. This event then was, when New Zealand’s first innings Mohammed Shami’s Tom Latham out did.

When Virat from a journalist by their aggressiveness on the question so she angrily to the. But Ken Williams said when that question has been the Kiwi captain said that Virat Kohli and this thing is much judge should not give up.

If the players have to guess the rest necessarily so take breaks: Virat

Kane Williamson has whelming the obsessive stating that the case needed more than the MEA has given. The Kiwi captain said, ‘they have MS and are on the field, he always obsessive live. I don’t understand us that there is much dilution is needed.’

On the field came Mahi, protesting from Gunja can

The corresponding question on Virat Kohli today angry were. Virat when asked what was them for your team to set an example for your aggression and rein in need? This on captain Kohli replied, ‘What do you think? I beg your answer would ask. You this well should find that there what had happened, then a better question should come with. I match the referee talked with you half the information here may not come. Thank you.’

