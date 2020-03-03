Kapil Sharma Akshay sooryavanshi crew: Akshay Kumar, during Kapil Sharma’s sleep, in the morning at 7 o’clock arrived on the shoot – actor Akshay Kumar shoots with sooryavanshi team Kapil Sharma. Show at 7 in the morning. live pictures

As soon as revealed that Akshay Kumar’s ‘ the sun with the crew of morning at 7 o’clock to shoot come, Kapil Sharma and his team of sleep so only the fly was. From early morning the whole team’s preparations for renewable await the arrival of her.

Kapil Sharma, too, if comically shooting made by man came to be, but when even Akshay Kumar for their shoot, so with Kapil with team action, the balances in the same shoot gets started. Something similar happened again.

Kapil’s show, Akshay upcoming movie ‘Suryavanshi’ to promote the mother and it is morning at 7 o’clock the same Kapil on the set of to reach were. Just then, what was Kapil Sharma so like sleep, just to fly already. All crew to film the preparations warm-up exercises were. No tea making felt, so not all setup by “the sun” of the group look forward.

Photo: Instagram@kapilsharma

Kapil told her a few pictures, even your Instagram account on the exchange Kim Bollywood stars guess you said that was for the photos in the morning at 7 o’clock, who’s going to come. It answers all people Akshay Kumar took the name of. Shilpa Shetty Srinivasan’s husband Raj Srinivasan has a right guess and wrote, ‘this morning at 7 means renewable free come. All the best.’ Actress Esha Gupta has also the idea and wrote Shoot The Sun Group is coming.

Photo: Instagram@kapilsharma



Kapil show in the style that you see Akshay and Rohit Shetty

After a while, Akshay also has his Twitter handle on Kapil shoot of Rohit Shetty with photo share shot. Akshay wrote, ‘the only place where the movie promotions during my become necessary. What can you tell you that today we have the sun where to shoot are they?’

Well, Kapil Sharma, Akshay and the entire team to shoot with, ranging from pretty port were. At the shoot the whole team was really fun. This episode soon to air, it will be. Talking to the sun”, so it’s March 24 release will be. In the movie Akshay in addition to Ranveer Singh, Devgan Ajay, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover are also.



Here you can see the sun the compelling trailer:

Come Rohit Shetty Akshay Kumar's film Come Rohit Shetty Akshay Kumar’s film “The Sun” TrailerRohit Shetty Akshay Kumar starrer by the film “Suryavanshi’ the beginning of the trailer in Mumbai years 93 bomb blasts occurred, which is the background Devgan Ajay voice. In 2002, after blowing up a bus, years 2006 train blast, and then, in 2008, blasts, visuals are presented, which looks at your heart, too shaken up to be. The trailer at the Mumbai terrorists attacks, many of the heart ten and previews, which are anti-term Hindi main role of Akshay Kumar in his role as the brilliant eye come. For your country, your family, forget to be brave, a police officer on duty the hearts of the audience for diarrhea give, come Akshay Kumar. In: Simba’ actors Ranveer Singh ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn also steamed the entrance. Rohit Shetty said, ‘the sun’ to first determine the date three days before the March 24 release on the decision to take. Movie, before March 27, the release was occurring.

