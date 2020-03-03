Latest ICC Test Ranking Virat Kohli lost his 20 points but remains on the 2nd Position after Steve Smith Mayank Agarwal out from top 10

New Delhi, gene. Latest ICC Test Rankings: against New Zealand played 2 matches of the Test series, Indian team captain Virat Kohli ICC Test rankings in the number one batter, but the very first Test match after they number two dropped. The Kiwi tour of the second Test match in poor performance, to the result of the Virat Kohli to your ICC Test rankings and also much had to suffer is.

Right-handed batsman Virat Kohli against New Zealand in the 2 Test matches, 4 innings in just 38 were scored. The reason why is that they ICC Test rankings in the 42-digit loss. The first Test match after Virat Kohli in the account of 906 points were, but the second Test match after the International Cricket Council has released latest test rankings they have 886 points with second place. While, in the first place on 911 points, with Steve Smith remain.

ICC Test rankings in the top 10 batsmen of Kane Williamson from third to fourth place dropped while Cheteshwar Pujara 9th place from 7th place on the two stupas jumped reached, while the Test team to open next month at the 8th notch from the 9th notch on the eroding are gone. The Indian team’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal after a long time, the top 10 are out. Ben Stokes of the top 10 batters in the count has begun.

Latest ICC Test Rankings(Batsmen)

1) Steve Smith (911 points)

2) Virat Kohli (886 points)

3) means abuse (827 points)

4) Kane Williamson (813 points)

5) Babar Azam (800 points)

6) David Warner (793 points)

7) Cheteshwar Pujara (766 points)

8) which is root (764 points)

9) West Indies (726 points)

10) Ben Stokes (718 points)

ICC Test rankings in bowling of the Australian team of pace Pat Cummins number one on the chair are frozen. While, India vs New Zealand Christchurch Test match after the Indian team’s fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah 11th number from 4 stupas jumped the seventh notch on the re-reached are, where they this Test series were before. Separately, Trent bolts to the top 10 are joined, while Tim Southee to sixth place from fourth place on the reach are gone.

Latest ICC Test Ranking (Bowling)

1) Pat Cummins (904 points)

2) Neil Wagner (843 points)

3) Jason Holder (830 points)

4) Tim Southee (812 points)

5) is read (802 points)

6) Mitchell stark (796 points)

7) Hot camera (779 points)

8) James Anderson (775 points)

9) Trent Boult (770 points)

10) Welcome to our live (769 points)

