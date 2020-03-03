Lizzo posing for a photo in a skimpy Bikini

Lizzo – American raperka and author of the texts – may 2019 year attributed to very successful. Their Album with the title “Because I love you” took the fourth place in the ranking of the Billboard.

Photo

Lizzo pozująca of the characters of “Grammy”

/FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP /East News

The 31-year-old Melissa Vivian Jefferson first CD, released in 2013, and two years later. However, only Songs from the current Album have the sensation, in particular in the case of the users of the App the Tiktok.

The extent of the popularity Lizzo is also the fact that your instagramowy profile observed with currently up to 8 million users!

Raperka has no Problem showing her great body. Don’t want to be, it is believed, however, Chairman of the movement “body positive”. Therefore, that everyone – both very slim, and the fat man the right to freedom emphasized.

Lizzo like a photo in a Bikini and tight clothing made of Latex or grid placed in social networks.

In the barren Outfit posing on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, and Fans enthusiastically responded to the photos put in Instagram.

“I thank you for the Inspiration that you delighted in my life” or “You’re beautiful” – wrote the Internet users.

