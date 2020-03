Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 02 Mar 2020 01:10 PM IST

Malaika Arora these days TV reality show ‘India’s best dancer’ to the judge . Them in concert with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis eye come . In addition she is Arjun Kapoor, your relationship with moving all the time in the debate to stay . Two of your YouTube videos officially admitted. Often two instead of over .