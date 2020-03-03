Mike Jeżowska waving body in a Bikini: “Naked I look better in clothes”

Mike Jeżowska in a Bikini. But she decided to make a bold confession

Mike Jeżowska, in spite of the last years, still an attractive woman. Star in his Instagram, may from time to time show the elegant Silhouette. Recently, photo praised in an orange Bikini, in which she looks very good. The artist in conversation with “Super Expressem” I have to admit, that naked he looks better than in clothes.



“What I look like naked? Better than in clothes!” – She said Jeżowska in conversation with tabloidem.

Star vacationing in Thailand, and in the photos in the summer of stylizacjach looks good. Also in the comments of the Fans, spare no compliments star. “The best legs szołbizu” – writes in the comments under the photo in the Bikini. “Goddess” – added.

Mike Jeżowska told about Sex

In a new Interview, the 60-year-old Mike Jeżowska said, that’s very sweet Sex.

“Sex is something I really like. Not doszukujmy in this Sensation, because it is such an approach everyone should have. If this is not the case, this does not mean that with this Person something is wrong. Yes, we live in a country where many, many people makes it seem that THESE things did not, she does not like any mention about the erotic area. But let’s not go crazy, because this action is so necessary for life, the functions of the body, food or drink; he is not so unhappy, you can do as a taboo. You see, it really is a big Problem in this country: embarrassed to speak openly about the things that are absolutely crucial to our happiness” – Mike Jeżowska said in the Interview Natemat.pl.

